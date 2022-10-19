SBS News in Ukrainian - 19/10/2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a planned multi-billion-dollar investment into renewable energy zones will create thousands of new jobs. The 'Rewiring the Nation' plan is a joint funding agreement between Anthony Albanese and Daniel Andrews' Labor governments. $1.5 billion will go towards support for off-shore wind and an energy transmission link between New South Wales and Victoria.





Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging people to reduce electricity consumption, saying Russia has destroyed almost a third of the country's power stations in the past week. Moscow has acknowledged targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, saying it is legitimate retaliation for an attack on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

