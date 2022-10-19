SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 19/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2022 at 7:43pm
By Hannah Kwon, Bogdan Rudnytski, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS

19/10/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says people must follow the advice of emergency personnel. A 65-year-old man has been found dead in floodwaters in northern Victoria. His is the second death in the state's flood emergency - a 71-year-old man was found in the backyard of his Rochester home on Saturday.

Published 19 October 2022 at 7:43pm
By Hannah Kwon, Bogdan Rudnytski, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a planned multi-billion-dollar investment into renewable energy zones will create thousands of new jobs. The 'Rewiring the Nation' plan is a joint funding agreement between Anthony Albanese and Daniel Andrews' Labor governments. $1.5 billion will go towards support for off-shore wind and an energy transmission link between New South Wales and Victoria.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging people to reduce electricity consumption, saying Russia has destroyed almost a third of the country's power stations in the past week. Moscow has acknowledged targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, saying it is legitimate retaliation for an attack on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea.
Rolling blackouts have been imposed across Ukraine, and hundreds of thousands of people have no power or water at all, while in the capital Kyiv, another three people were killed by missile strikes. The U-N's deputy emergency relief coordinator, Joyce Msuya, says millions of people in Ukraine are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, with the ongoing destruction jeopardising the country's energy and water sector.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself - address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy..png

Ukraine Today - 19/10/2022

On October 17, 2022, another prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russia, and a total of 108 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity..jpg

Ukraine Today - 18/10/2022

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations..jpeg

Ukraine Today - 17/10/2022

Mortar Crew Serves In Zaporizhzhia Region - Ukraine

Ukraine Today - 15/10/2022