SBS News in Ukrainian - 26-01-2023

26-01-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from the rest of the World. There's been an increase in the number of female and multicultural representation in the Australia Day 2023 Honours List.This year, the Order of Australia list recognises 1,047 Australians. Women were recognised with 354 awards equating to 48 per cent - the highest percentage of female recipients since the introduction of the system in 1975. The United States, Germany, and other European nations will send Abrams and Leopard tanks. These decisions were announced yesterday which coincidentally was also Mr Zelenskyy's 45th birthday. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The United States have confirmed they will provide tanks to Ukraine. President Joe Biden gave a short speech at the White House in which he said 31 Abrams heavy tanks will be provided to Kyiv:
Armored capability, as General Austin [referring to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin] will tell you has been critical. And that's why the United States has committed hundreds of armored fighting vehicles to date, including more than 500 as part of the assistance package we announced last Friday. And today I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abram tanks to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the decision, but said the timeframe for the delivery of the tanks will be "critical".

Germany has also announced plans to deliver heavy tanks to Ukraine. For months, Kyiv has been calling for Western main battle tank support, that would give its forces firepower to break through Russian defensive lines. Germany says it is to send an initial company of 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its own stocks, and also approve shipments by allies who field them, with the aim of supplying Ukraine with two full battalions.

Pope Francis has condemned Holocaust denial, as Australia faces mounting pressure to deny American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, entry into the country. In his weekly general audience at the Vatican, the pope said it was important to remember the holocaust to leave anti-semitism in the past.

Czech voters are getting ready for the second and final round of the Presidential election tomorrow (FRI). The two candidates selected for the second round are former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and former military Petr Pavel.

Novak Djokovic has qualified for the Australian Open semi-finals, after a straight sets win over Andrey Rublev.
Marta Kostyuk advanced to the doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open. To do this, he and his Romanian partner Elena-Gabriela Ruse had to create a sensation by defeating one of the favorites of the competition. This will be Martha’s first semi-final at this level. And to enter the main match of the tournament, She and Ruse need to create a bigger sensation – defeat the first seeded, the Czech tandem Barbora Kreychikova / Katerina Sinyakova (Czech Republic).

