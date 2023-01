All funds raised from the star-studded night of tennis and entertainment will support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine by UNICEF Australia and Global Giving, which provide relief on the ground.



Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Alex Zverev, Francis Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur are expected to play in the Tennis Plays for Peace charity event at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 11.