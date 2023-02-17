SBS News in Ukrainian - 17-02-2023

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and the Australian Federal Police say they've made significant progress in the crackdown on fraud, scams and financial crimes. Operation Protego has hunted down, what it calls, the biggest *G-S-T fraud in Australia’s history.





Around 100 experts have met in Canberra for the federal government's National Early Years Summit, as part of an overhaul to early-childhood development policy. The summit will help form new ideas to develop a new national strategy, to improve the outcomes for children aged five and under.





Australia's top doctor says federal health officials are developing a national strategy to deal with cases of long COVID. Speaking before a parliamentary inquiry, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly confirmed the health department had been tasked to develop the strategy. The World Health Organisation defines long Covid as patients continuing to have symptoms or develop new ones, three months after the initial coronavirus infection.





The Queensland and federal governments have announced a landmark seven-billion-dollar funding deal for the venues of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The re-build of the Gabba stadium will be solely funded by the Queensland government, while the federal government will create a new 17,000-seat Brisbane Live arena at Roma Street. Around two-billion-dollars has been set aside to upgrade existing venues and build smaller facilities





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.



