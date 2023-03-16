SBS News in Ukrainian - 16-03-2023

Unemployment rate for February down by 0.2 per cent - the unemployment rate has fallen back to 3.5 per cent in February from 3.7 per cent the previous month.





The United States Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, says open communication is key to stopping what he calls "miscalculations" between Russia and the U-S.





Australians are set to receive more important details about an Indigenous voice as key decision makers prepare to meet for the final time. South Australia's deputy premier and Indigenous affairs minister will present their state-based voice model to the referendum working group today in Adelaide before they give their final advice. The referendum legislation will be introduced to federal parliament by the end of this month, and a second bill will outline the question to be put to Australians in the national vote later in the year.





The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has released an update that calls for an urgent investment to ensure supply, with all future scenarios forecasting long-term demand for additional gas.





