SBS News in Ukrainian - 16-03-2023

Other ways to listen

16-03-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. Defence Minister Richard Marles says Paul Keating's criticism of the AUKUS submarine deal has not shaken the government's confidence in the security arrangement. Mr Keating has slammed the cost of the program and called it Australia's worst international decision since the conscription policy of World War I. The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) is calling for people on the low incomes to be prioritised in the upcoming budget as Australians continue to battle a cost of living crisis. ACOSS wants unemployment benefits to be raised to at least $76 per day, up from the current $48. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Unemployment rate for February down by 0.2 per cent - the unemployment rate has fallen back to 3.5 per cent in February from 3.7 per cent the previous month.

The United States Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, says open communication is key to stopping what he calls "miscalculations" between Russia and the U-S.

Australians are set to receive more important details about an Indigenous voice as key decision makers prepare to meet for the final time. South Australia's deputy premier and Indigenous affairs minister will present their state-based voice model to the referendum working group today in Adelaide before they give their final advice. The referendum legislation will be introduced to federal parliament by the end of this month, and a second bill will outline the question to be put to Australians in the national vote later in the year.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has released an update that calls for an urgent investment to ensure supply, with all future scenarios forecasting long-term demand for additional gas.

Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian


Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 
SBS Ukrainian  
т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.
Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів
Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 
Facebook


Завантажте
SBS Audio app
і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці

Слухайте SBS Радіо українською мовою на
Spotify
,
Apple Podcasts
і
Google Podcasts

