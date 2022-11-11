SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 11/11/2022

Published 11 November 2022 at 6:53pm
By Debora Groake, Bogdan Rudnytski, Julien Quillet
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
11/11/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world... It has been revealed that Russian cyber criminals are responsible for the devastating data hack on insurance company Medibank. The revelation comes after the hackers released a third wave of highly sensitive personal information - linked to alcohol treatment.

The Prime Minister will spend the next nine days in talks at ASEAN [[Cambodia]], then G20 (Indonesia), then APEC (Thailand), one of which is expected to include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where Mr Albanese will press Australia's case for $20 billion of economic sanctions to be lifted. There has been no formal bilateral meeting between an Australian prime minister and Chinese president since 2016. But speaking to reporters before his departure, the Prime Minister has said it will not be the only thing on the agenda.

