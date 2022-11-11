SBS News in Ukrainian - 11/11/2022

The Prime Minister will spend the next nine days in talks at ASEAN [[Cambodia]], then G20 (Indonesia), then APEC (Thailand), one of which is expected to include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where Mr Albanese will press Australia's case for $20 billion of economic sanctions to be lifted. There has been no formal bilateral meeting between an Australian prime minister and Chinese president since 2016. But speaking to reporters before his departure, the Prime Minister has said it will not be the only thing on the agenda.



