SBS News in Ukrainian - 10/11/2022

United States President Joe Biden reacted to the first results of the mid-term elections by confirming his desire to run for the presidency again in 2024. He also spontaneously said that he "won" the election before requalifying it to an outperformance for the Democratic party.





Someone claiming to have stolen data from Medibank has asked for almost 10 million dollars ransom, or one dollar per customer. Medibank reported the theft of data from 9.7 million people when its database was hacked. The alleged hacker started posting data on the dark web, including addresses and emails, phone numbers, health claims, Medicare numbers, and even passport numbers of international clients. Minister for Sports Anika Wells reacted this morning [[THURSDAY]], saying that you "do not pay the ransom", in line with the government's advice. She relayed the opinion that information may not be true and that a lot of people will try to benefit from the incident. AFP Assistant Commissioner Cyber Command Justine Gough said "if members of the community feel they are at imminent risk they should contact triple zero immediately."





Warnings of flash floods and thunderstorm asthma in Victoria as evacuations ordered in NSW



Renewed rises and major flooding persist across NSW and Victoria.





From Friday, the western and southern regions of NSW will see a return of rainfall and thunderstorms.



