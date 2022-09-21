Ukraine Today - 21/09/2022

Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine's south have put forward referenda to officially become part of Russia, as Ukraine's President calls for more weapons, sanctions and a war crimes tribunal.



Mr Zelenskyy urged the United States to also declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of Ukraine and atrocities committed by its military in the country. He says such a declaration would encourage other allies to follow suit, piling up pressure on President Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.

