Ukraine Today - 21/09/2022

Published 21 September 2022 at 12:16pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
21/09/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. The leadership of the United States of America in supporting Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor will contribute to the further strengthening of the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian army and victory. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his online participation in the meeting of The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), a separate panel of which was devoted to Ukraine. During a conversation with the 42nd US President Bill Clinton, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the United States of America is an indicator of democracy for the entire civilized world, to which other countries are compared. Therefore, it is important that they remain leaders in supporting Ukraine and exerting pressure on Russia.

Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine's south have put forward referenda to officially become part of Russia, as Ukraine's President calls for more weapons, sanctions and a war crimes tribunal.
Mr Zelenskyy urged the United States to also declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of Ukraine and atrocities committed by its military in the country. He says such a declaration would encourage other allies to follow suit, piling up pressure on President Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.
