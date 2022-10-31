SBS Ukrainian

Theatrical art that heals wounded Ukrainian souls

Published 1 November 2022 at 10:40am
By Oksana Mazur
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Ukrainian theaters are gradually returning to work. Performances are shown either in shelters or next to them.

Impressions and reflections of the audience who attended the performances of the volunteer headquarters "ANGAR" HarMyder hangar stage

Despite the war, today there is a lively demand among viewers for actions that resonate with the realities of life. People go because they want to forget at least for an hour.
Interview wiht Victoria Kolodiazhna, associate professor of the Department of Theory and History of the State and Law of Volyn National University named after Lesya Ukrainka and director of the Training Center "Inclusive Hub "Space of Action" of Lesya Ukrainka University, member of the public organization "Inclusive Studies".
