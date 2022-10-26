SBS Ukrainian

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his out-of-cycle Federal Budget

Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks during a budget lockup press conference to announce details of the 2022-23 federal budget to the media at Parliament House on October 25, 2022 in Canberra, Australia.

Published 26 October 2022 at 11:30am
By Nikki Canning
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his out-of-cycle Federal Budget to enable the new Labor government to deliver on its election commitments.

It comes hard on the heels of an unprecedented time of economic uncertainty triggered by a global pandemic, a war in Europe and natural disasters at home.
He says a deteriorating global outlook, high inflation and energy prices, and rising interest rates are all affecting the economy, and Australia’s best defence is a Budget that is solid, sensible and suited to the conditions.
The Treasurer says intense and frequent flooding, a substantial global economic slowdown, high inflation and rising interest rates have all contributed to widespread skills shortages and falling real wages.
And he says the Budget is burdened by one trillion dollars of debt and persistent structural deficits.




