Ukraine today - 1/10/2022

- Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO
- Eyewitness accounts of forced voting in the occupied territories.
- The answer of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi regarding the proposed negotiations with Russia.
- An external meeting of the UN Security Council regarding Russia's nuclear threats.
- Losses of the Russian military as of October 1, 2022.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Babyn Yar memorial in Kyiv on Thursday (29September2022), the 81st anniversary of the massacre of more than 30,000 Jews by the Nazis. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine/Cover Images/AAP Image
Published 1 October 2022 at 2:19pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
Results of the 219th day of heroic defense of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden signed the law on temporary state funding, which provides for the allocation of $12.3 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, thus allowing us to avoid the suspension of the work of state institutions in our country. This was reported by the press service of the White House. The law provides appropriations to federal agencies for fiscal year 2023, which begins on October 1.
Published 1 October 2022 at 2:19pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
Share