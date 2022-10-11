Ukraine Today - 11/10/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Bridget Brink and Deputy Chief of Mission Christopher Smith. Bridget Brink emphasized that the United States strongly condemns Russia’s attacks on the infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and is committed to holding Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities committed in Ukraine. The Ambassador noted that the US diplomatic mission continues its work in Ukraine.
Fourteen civilians have been confirmed as killed and 97 injured in Russia’s massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine today. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Actually, it is the second massive missile attack after February 24 and, probably, the biggest shelling in history in terms of critical energy infrastructure. Now it can be called energy terrorism, which became a continuation of nuclear terrorism with a nuclear power plant, I mean Zaporizhzhia NPP, which had been continuously shelled by Russian troops,” Monastyrskyi said. Credit: Ukrinform.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has shown a map of Russian air and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, which took place on October 10, 2022. The relevant map was posted by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Despite everything, regardless of the agony of the dictator’s regime, we will withstand and win,” Zaluznhyi stressed. A reminder that, in the morning of October 10, 2022, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine’s territory. According to Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, fourteen civilians have been confirmed as killed and 97 injured so far. Credit: Ukrinform.