Ukraine Today - 11/10/2022

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has shown a map of Russian air and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, which took place on October 10, 2022. The relevant map was posted by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Despite everything, regardless of the agony of the dictator’s regime, we will withstand and win,” Zaluznhyi stressed. A reminder that, in the morning of October 10, 2022, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine’s territory. According to Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, fourteen civilians have been confirmed as killed and 97 injured so far. Credit: Ukrinform.