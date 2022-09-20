SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 20/09/2022

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles - one house destroyed, about 10 more damaged..jpeg

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles - one house destroyed, about 10 more damaged. At 05:21, a missile slammed into the residential sector, hitting the house in which a family of displaced people from Orikhiv district lived. An elderly woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with chest and abdominal injuries as a result of the collapse of part of the building," Denys Korotenko, head of Shyroke community, told an Ukrinform correspondent.

Published 20 September 2022 at 11:26am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
20/09/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. The pace of assistance provided by partners to Ukraine should correspond to the pace of our movement, - address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops in Kharkiv are panicking as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive in the region.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with King Charles III on the day of his mother's funeral, Queen Elizabeth II. "I was honored to meet His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, we expressed our condolences on behalf of the President, the government, and the people of Ukraine on the death of Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote on Telegram.
The Prime Minister and the First Lady thanked the UK and the King personally for the constant strong support of Ukraine.

Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant overnight on 18-19 September, with the rocket falling 300 metres away from the nuclear reactors. Source: National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine on
Telegram


