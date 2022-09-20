Ukraine Today - 20/09/2022

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with King Charles III on the day of his mother's funeral, Queen Elizabeth II. "I was honored to meet His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, we expressed our condolences on behalf of the President, the government, and the people of Ukraine on the death of Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote on Telegram.



The Prime Minister and the First Lady thanked the UK and the King personally for the constant strong support of Ukraine.





Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant overnight on 18-19 September, with the rocket falling 300 metres away from the nuclear reactors. Source: National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine on Telegram



