Ukraine Today - 6/10/2022

The best answer to any "referenda", "decrees", "treaties" and pathetic speeches is the offensive of the Ukrainian army. Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on his Twitter page about the results of the autumn offensive, publishing an interactive map of the liberated territories.





The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun to liberate the occupied settlements of Luhansk region: six small settlements have been liberated as of now, but there may be more by the morning. Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.





Two male bodies have been found with their hands handcuffed in the Kharkiv region’s settlement liberated from Russian invaders. The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “When inspecting a recreation camp in the Borova community’s village of Novoplatonivka, in cooperation with the police investigative officers, prosecutors discovered two civilian men dead. Their bodies were found in a pit of 4 meters deep. The left hand of one victim was handcuffed to the right hand of the other. During the examination, one man was found out to have had his left temporal lobe fractured, and the other had a gunshot wound to his skull,” the report states.





