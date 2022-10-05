SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 6/10/2022

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun to liberate the occupied settlements of Luhansk region: six small settlements have been liberated as of now, but there may be more by the morning. Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 6 October 2022
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS

6/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an evening video message, reported that 3 settlements in the Berislav district of the Kherson Oblast have been liberated. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated six settlements of Luhansk Oblast. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on international partners to respond to Russia's attempt to take control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after annexing the territory of Ukraine where it is located. This is reported by European Pravda.

The best answer to any "referenda", "decrees", "treaties" and pathetic speeches is the offensive of the Ukrainian army. Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov
wrote
on his Twitter page about the results of the autumn offensive, publishing an interactive map of the liberated territories.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun to liberate the occupied settlements of Luhansk region: six small settlements have been liberated as of now, but there may be more by the morning. Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration,
announced
this on Telegram.

Two male bodies have been found with their hands handcuffed in the Kharkiv region’s settlement liberated from Russian invaders. The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on
Telegram
, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “When inspecting a recreation camp in the Borova community’s village of Novoplatonivka, in cooperation with the police investigative officers, prosecutors discovered two civilian men dead. Their bodies were found in a pit of 4 meters deep. The left hand of one victim was handcuffed to the right hand of the other. During the examination, one man was found out to have had his left temporal lobe fractured, and the other had a gunshot wound to his skull,” the report states.

Two male bodies have been found with their hands handcuffed in the Kharkiv region’s settlement liberated from Russian invaders. Credit: Ukrinform.
