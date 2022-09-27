SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 27/09/2022

Russian invaders have again opened fire on the Donetsk region’s Kramatorsk. Four civilians were reported injured..jpg

Russian invaders have again opened fire on the Donetsk region’s Kramatorsk. Four civilians were reported injured. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 27 September 2022 at 10:49am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
27/09/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. The situation is particularly tough in the Donetsk region. We are doing everything to curb enemy activity. This is where our number one goal is right now, as Donbas is still the number one goal for the occupiers. Russia felt that it will lose and is now trying to delay this moment, to ensure some activity at the front - address by the President of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that the draft of a document establishing a Special International Tribunal to punish Russia was circulated to ambassadors of 30 countries on Monday, 26 September.

The Russian death toll in the ongoing war in Ukraine has reached an estimated 57,200, with some 500 Russian servicemen eliminated over the past day..jpg
The Russian death toll in the ongoing war in Ukraine has reached an estimated 57,200, with some 500 Russian servicemen eliminated over the past day. That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 2,290 Russian main battle tanks (+15 on Sunday), 4,857 (+25) armored combat vehicles, 1,369 (+1) artillery systems, 330 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 172 (+1) air defense systems, 260 (+1) warplanes, 224 (+4) helicopters, 970 (+4) UAVs, 241 cruise missiles, 15 warships / cutters, 3,711 (+10) trucks and fuel tankers, and 131 (+1) units of specializes equipment. Credit: Ukrinform.
