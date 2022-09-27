Ukraine Today - 27/09/2022

The Russian death toll in the ongoing war in Ukraine has reached an estimated 57,200, with some 500 Russian servicemen eliminated over the past day. That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 2,290 Russian main battle tanks (+15 on Sunday), 4,857 (+25) armored combat vehicles, 1,369 (+1) artillery systems, 330 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 172 (+1) air defense systems, 260 (+1) warplanes, 224 (+4) helicopters, 970 (+4) UAVs, 241 cruise missiles, 15 warships / cutters, 3,711 (+10) trucks and fuel tankers, and 131 (+1) units of specializes equipment. Credit: Ukrinform.