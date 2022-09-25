Ukraine Today - 26/09/2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that negotiation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will be impossible after the sham "referendums" have been conducted on the occupied territories of Ukraine. Source: Mr Zelenskyy, in with CBS News.
Russia’s nuclear doctrine will apply to “new” territories, said the Russian foreign affairs minister. Enemy kamikaze drones attack Odesa center. Ukrainian forces strike the Russian Guard base in Kherson. Putin signs law stipulating ten years behind bars for desertion and surrender. Zelenskyy has that Ukraine guarantees captured Russian soldiers civilized treatment, confidentiality with regard to the circumstances of their surrender, and the opportunity not to return to Russia. Russians launch a massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russian passports and mobilization notices are issued during the pseudo-referendum in the Luhansk region.
The 25th Separate Sicheslavska Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces has shot down Russia’s Su-25 assault aircraft and Su-30 multirole fighter. The relevant statement was made on the AFU StratCom’s Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. According to the the Air Assault Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air space within the responsibility areas is fully controlled by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defence units. A reminder that, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 400 enemy troops and destroyed four Russian planes. Between February 24, 2022 and September 25, 2022, Russia’s total combat losses reached about 56,700 troops. Credit: Ukrinform.
