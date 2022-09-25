Ukraine Today - 26/09/2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that negotiation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will be impossible after the sham "referendums" have been conducted on the occupied territories of Ukraine. Source: Mr Zelenskyy, in

Russia’s nuclear doctrine will apply to “new” territories, said the Russian foreign affairs minister. Enemy kamikaze drones attack Odesa center. Ukrainian forces strike the Russian Guard base in Kherson. Putin signs law stipulating ten years behind bars for desertion and surrender. Zelenskyy has

that Ukraine guarantees captured Russian soldiers civilized treatment, confidentiality with regard to the circumstances of their surrender, and the opportunity not to return to Russia. Russians launch a massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russian passports and mobilization notices are issued during the pseudo-referendum in the Luhansk region.