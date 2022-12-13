SBS News in Ukrainian - 13/12/2022

Energy Minister Chris Bowen has defended the government's plan to put temporary price caps on energy as a measure to support households. Opposition leader Peter Dutton has criticised the proposal as a 'trainwreck' which could lead to higher gas prices, telling Nine's Today Show that the government should be working with gas companies rather than against them.





Russian forces have hammered eastern and southern Ukraine, as global economic powers pledged to enhance Kyiv's military capabilities. Ukraine said forces had repelled Russian assaults on four settlements in the eastern Donetsk region and on eight settlements in the adjacent Luhansk region. The regions are two of four that Moscow claims to have annexed after "referendums" branded illegal by Kyiv. This comes as the G-7 group of leaders agreed to meet Ukraine's requirements for further artillery power, modern tanks and long-range weapons following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal on Monday.





Australian of the Year and disability advocate Dylan Alcott has called for greater education around accessibility and inclusivity in the workforce. During his address to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability, Mr Alcott described the importance of going beyond accessible targets to include people with disability in work places.





The federal government has appointed an interim inspector general for aged care, with former COTA (Council of the Ageing) chief executive Ian Yates named to the role. Mr Yates will be responsible for developing a program for systemic investigations.





Raising the age of criminal responsibility could help save the lives of Aboriginal children, according to experts. Bangerang and Wiradjuri elder Aunty Geraldine Atkinson told the Yoorrook Justice Commission of the premature death of her brother at age 36 after he spend two decades in custody from age 10 for a minor theft. She said raising the age of criminal responsibility in Victoria from 10 to 14 could also stop Aboriginal deaths in custody and lead to better overall community outcomes.



