SBS news in Ukrainian - 21/12/2022

Source: SBS

Published 21 December 2022 at 5:28pm
By Sam Dover, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Available in other languages

21/12/2022 - The latest nes from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. Leaders from both sides of state and federal politics have joined thousands of Queensland Police at the memorial service for murdered constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow in Brisbane. Trade and detained Australians on the agenda for talks, as Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Beijing. An inquiry into events surrounding the prosecution of the man accused in the Brittany Higgins matter. SBS news in Ukrainian 24/7: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

A confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin has offered to meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr Zelenskyy has visited Ukrainian troops in the battered frontline city of Bakhmut in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, a city which Russia has persistently tried to capture.

The government of the Australian Capital Territory is launching an independent inquiry into the handling of the prosecution in the case of Brittany Higgins.

A major economic predictor says the Australian economy is heading towards a slower pace of growth in 2023- and possibly a patch of stagnation in the second half of the year. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute leading index specialises indicating the likely pace of economic activity three to nine months in advance. It has recorded a fourth consecutive month with a negative growth rate.


