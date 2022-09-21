SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 22/9/2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has addressed the UN General Assembly via video link..jpeg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the UN General Assembly via video link.

Published 22 September 2022 at 9:27am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
22/09/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. President of Ukraine made the statement while addressing the leaders at the UN General Assembly. “All five items of our formula – punishment for aggression, protection of life, restoration of security and territorial integrity, security guarantees and determination to defend oneself – this is the formula of crime and punishment, which is already well known to Russia," he said.

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will destroy all enemies, no matter how many of them there are, in response to the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation. Quote: "The full-scale offensive of the enemy did not frighten us. Moreover, we united and met the enemy with dignity. The announcement of mobilisation in Russia is proof of this. Therefore, no statements by the military and political leadership of the aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom. We will destroy all those who come to our land under arms - either voluntarily or from mobilisation."

A total of 215 defenders of Mariupol, who had been holding their defenses at the Azovstal steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the area, were released from Russian captivity..jpeg
A total of 215 defenders of Mariupol, who had been holding their defenses at the Azovstal steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the area, were released from Russian captivity as a result of a massive swap effort. Credit: Ukrinform.
