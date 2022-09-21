Ukraine Today - 22/9/2022

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will destroy all enemies, no matter how many of them there are, in response to the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation. Quote: "The full-scale offensive of the enemy did not frighten us. Moreover, we united and met the enemy with dignity. The announcement of mobilisation in Russia is proof of this. Therefore, no statements by the military and political leadership of the aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom. We will destroy all those who come to our land under arms - either voluntarily or from mobilisation."





A total of 215 defenders of Mariupol, who had been holding their defenses at the Azovstal steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the area, were released from Russian captivity as a result of a massive swap effort. Credit: Ukrinform.