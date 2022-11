Ukrainian scientists continue to work for the future of their land

Her research focuses on language policies, identities and Ukrainian language education. Her recent work explores how Ukrainian can be extended to speakers of Russian, and how common perceptions of the language, i.e. language ideologies, affect Russian speakers’ willingness to learn and use Ukrainian in Ukraine. Natalia has published in international journals and written for the US Kennan Institute’s

Focus Ukraine

blog. She held a Fulbright scholarship at Kennan in 2009. She has also held fellowships at the University of Cambridge (2013) and the Alfried Krupp Institute for Advanced Study, Greifswald (2022).