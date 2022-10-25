SBS Ukrainian

UN says Australia is 'failing to uphold obligations' on prisoner rights

SBS Ukrainian

Jorge Aroche is the CEO of the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (SBS).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2022 at 11:33am
By Tina Quinn, Sean Wales
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS

The United Nations has criticised Australia for failing to uphold its obligations under an international convention protecting the rights of prisoners and people in detention. Representatives from the UN arrived in Australia earlier this month to inspect various places of detention. But they were denied entry to multiple prisons in New South Wales, resulting in the UN cutting its trip short.

Published 25 October 2022 at 11:33am
By Tina Quinn, Sean Wales
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
In the dark on Australia's prison system
The United Nations had planned a 12-day visit to monitor places of detention.
91 nations have signed up to OPCAT , the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture.
Advertisement
It aims to protect the rights of people in detention.
But representatives were denied access at multiple centres, and ended the trip ahead of schedule.
Corrective Services New South Wales confirmed U-N representatives were denied access at two prisons yesterday, saying they didn't have prior approval.
The U-N was also denied access to the Queanbeyan Court Cells last week, and said it faced access issues in Queensland as well.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian

2022-10-16-11.46.26.jpg

Plast in the city of Sydney celebrated the feast of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God

IAEA chief Grossi in Kyiv

Ukraine today - 25/10/2022

Border residents unite against rising flood waters