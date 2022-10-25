UN says Australia is 'failing to uphold obligations' on prisoner rights

In the dark on Australia's prison system



The United Nations had planned a 12-day visit to monitor places of detention.



91 nations have signed up to OPCAT , the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture.



Advertisement

It aims to protect the rights of people in detention.



But representatives were denied access at multiple centres, and ended the trip ahead of schedule.



Corrective Services New South Wales confirmed U-N representatives were denied access at two prisons yesterday, saying they didn't have prior approval.

