Will the federal budget support all Australians?

A visa protection protest held at Parliament House (AAP).jpg

Published 26 October 2022 at 11:52am
By Tina Qiunn, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Oksana Mazur
The federal government is focusing on First Nations communities in its federal budget, including millions of dollars to support Indigenous health outcomes. But some Aboriginal justice groups remain concerned the legal sector is falling behind in funding, while others want more help for asylum seekers.

The Labor Government has unveiled its first Federal Budget, so what is included for Australia's multicultural communities?
$20 million is being allocated over four years for the Adult Migrant English Program but the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre warns that social support drops off after this scheme ends.
About $18 million is being spent over the same period to establish a Community Language Schools Grants program to help more young Australians to learn a second language.
And the government says it will spend $1.0 million over two years to review Australia’s multicultural policy settings in an effort to strengthen social cohesion.



