Will the federal budget support all Australians?

The Labor Government has unveiled its first Federal Budget, so what is included for Australia's multicultural communities?
$20 million is being allocated over four years for the Adult Migrant English Program but the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre warns that social support drops off after this scheme ends.
About $18 million is being spent over the same period to establish a Community Language Schools Grants program to help more young Australians to learn a second language.
And the government says it will spend $1.0 million over two years to review Australia’s multicultural policy settings in an effort to strengthen social cohesion.