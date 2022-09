Бюлетень SBS новин - 29/09/2022

The U-S has opened a first of its kind summit with Pacific Island leaders, with the Secretary of State reinforcing a united front for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Leaders from 12 Pacific Island states are taking part in the two-day summit in Washington, with Australia and New Zealand attending as observers. It’s the first time the United States has hosted so many leaders of the Pacific region, where China has made continual advances. U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that a declaration of partnership has been agreed to. Source: Twitter