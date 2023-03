Україна сьогодні -31-03-2023

King Charles III has stated that the war launched by Russia against Ukraine trampled on freedom and threatened the security of Europe. “The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people. Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, as have our democratic values,” - King Charles III said at the Bundestag, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. However, according to him, the world did not stand aside. “Even as we abhor the appalling scenes of destruction, we can take heart from our unity — in defence of Ukraine, of peace and freedom,” the King said. Credit: Ukrinform.