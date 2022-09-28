SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Україна сьогодні - 28/09/2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the meeting of the UN Security Council..jpeg

The Presidential Office of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the meeting of the UN Security Council, convened at the initiative of Ukraine, in a video-conference format and called on the international community to respond decisively to Russia's violation of international law and order. During the speech, the Head of State drew the attention of the meeting participants to the fact that Russia already violates the rules of the world, despises the UN Charter, and it is only a matter of time before it destroys this last international institution that can still act. "I urge you to act now. Anyone in the world can now name hundreds of examples of how Russia violates the international legal order and destroys the body of international law. It constantly provokes escalation and constantly responds to any proposals for talks with new brutality on the battlefield, even greater crises and threats to Ukraine and the world. And these are obvious things," said the President.

Published 28 September 2022 at 11:45am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
28/09/2022. Добірка новин із героїчної України. Війна не стихає. Президент України Володимир Зеленський взяв участь у режимі відеоконференції в засіданні Ради Безпеки ООН, скликаному за ініціативою України, і закликав міжнародну спільноту рішуче відреагувати на порушення Росією міжнародного права та правопорядку.

Головну статтю Time присвятив Головнокомандувачу Збройних Сил України Валерію Залужному. Матеріал під назвою «Всередині українського контрудару, що переломив хід війни» розповідає про генерала Залужного як про особистість «нового покоління українських лідерів, які навчилися бути гнучкими та делеґувати рішення командирам на місцях».

Valerii Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Gredit Time.jpg
Valerii Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Gredit: Time.

