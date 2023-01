Україна сьогодні - 30-01-2023

On Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for independent Ukraine during the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921. At Askold's Grave in Kyiv, the Head of State laid flowers to the memorial cross to the Heroes of Kruty. The President noted that by honoring the memory of the Heroes of Kruty, we remember our history, we are proud and thankful to the Ukrainian army, we support it and together we bring victory closer. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.