Україна сьогодні - 29/09/2022

Ukraine cannot and will not put up with any attempts by Russia to seize any part of Ukrainian land..jpeg

Ukraine cannot and will not put up with any attempts by Russia to seize any part of Ukrainian land. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his new video address. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 29 September 2022 at 9:28am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
29/09/2022. Добірка новин із героїчної України. Міжнародні перемовини щодо ситуації в Україні. Україна не може й не буде миритися з будь-якими спробами Росії захопити будь-яку частину нашої землі. Про це у своєму зверненні сказав Президент України Володимир Зеленський.

Українські військові звільнили ще два селища на Харківщині й Донеччині та завдали удар по ворожому складу боєприпасів на Херсонщині.

Єврокомісія представила восьмий пакет санкцій проти РФ.

630_360_1647339319-392.jpg
A total of 6,326 Ukrainian children have been found since the Russian invasion started. The relevant statement was made by the Ombudsman’s Office in Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Following the data from the Children of War state portal, as of September 28, 2022, a total of 241 children were listed as missing, 7,833 – deported, 6,326 – found,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform.
