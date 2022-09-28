Україна сьогодні - 29/09/2022

A total of 6,326 Ukrainian children have been found since the Russian invasion started. The relevant statement was made by the Ombudsman’s Office in Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Following the data from the Children of War state portal, as of September 28, 2022, a total of 241 children were listed as missing, 7,833 – deported, 6,326 – found,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform.