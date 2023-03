Україна сьогодні - 3-03-2023

The police have recorded 240 strikes launched by the Russian military on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past three days. The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Over 20 settlements in the Polohy and Vasylivka districts were targeted by the occupiers. Mostly, it was housing and civil infrastructure that had been affected. The Russian military used aircraft, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to destroy civilian houses,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: KOVALEV