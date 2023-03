Україна сьогодні - 30-03-2023

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympics, hopes that the IOC will listen to the position of Ukraine and its partners and will not allow Russians and Belarusians to compete. "I really hope that we will be able to make our point to the IOC and everyone else. What's happening in our country now is beyond belief. Many Russian athletes support this regime, many are afraid. But I don't know what it would look like for them to sign a piece of paper saying they don't support [the war]. If we're talking about athletics, they run with the emblem of the CSKA club, which is support for the army, and I think it's support for genocide." Credit: Suspilne, The Sports Room