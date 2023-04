Україна сьогодні - 6-04-2023

In Warsaw, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the highest state award of the Republic of Poland - the Order of the White Eagle - from President of Poland Andrzej Duda. The Ukrainian President was awarded the order in recognition of outstanding merits in deepening friendly and comprehensive relations between Poland and Ukraine, for the development of cooperation in the name of democracy, peace and security in Europe, steadfastness in the protection of inalienable human rights. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.