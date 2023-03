Україна сьогодні - 15-03-2023

The defensive operation in Bakhmut sector is of paramount strategic importance for deterring the enemy. "I respect the strength, bravery, and indomitability of our soldiers in Bakhmut. The defensive operation in this sector is of paramount strategic importance for deterring the enemy. It is key to the stability of the defense of the entire front," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny posted on Telegram. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces thanked every defender who repels the invaders and brings Ukraine’s victory closer. Credit: Ukrinform