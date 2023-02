Україна сьогодні - 23-02-2023

Russia is preparing a scenario of internal destabilisation in Ukraine as the only way out of own military defeat. To this end, on international platforms and in Ukraine, the Russian Federation, through its "experts", is promoting the idea of Ukraine giving up the territories of Crimea, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in exchange for an end to the war. That’s according to an oped by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, published by Ukrainian Pravda. Credit: Ukrinform