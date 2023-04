Україна сьогодні - 13-04-2023

EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says he is "shocked" by the video of the decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. “Deeply shocked by the brutal video of decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. It is a despicable breach of the Geneva Conventions. All perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes must be held to account. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes!” Borrell posted on Twitter. As reported, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian military, if the video of the crime spread on social networks is confirmed, is another evidence of the inhuman nature of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, so all invaders guilty of war crimes will be prosecuted. Credit: Ukrinform