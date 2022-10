Україна сьогодні - 10/10/2022

Eighty-seven people, including 10 children, were injured. Fifty-five people remained in the hospital. They have been shelling the region every day since the beginning of the war, starting to reach Zaporizhzhia city recently. If earlier the shots could somehow be explained, now this is a pure terror," Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said during the nationwide news telethon.Crerdit: Ukrinfom.