Україна сьогодні - 9-01-2023

Fifty service members – 33 officers and 17 privates and sergeants – returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity..jpg

Fifty service members – 33 officers and 17 privates and sergeants – returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. "Another successful prisoner swap. We returned 50 service members home. These are guys from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense Forces, National Guard, Border Guard Service, Navy, Special Operations Forces," Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak posted on Telegram. These days, the world has seen again that Russia is lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front. Crerdit: Ukrinform

Published 9 January 2023 at 3:01pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:06pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS
9-01-2023. Добірка новин із героїчної України. Україна і надалі в огні. Повернення з полону 50-ти українських захисників. Реформа церковного календаря: погляди очільників УГКЦУ та ПЦУ. Поточна ситуація на фронті: загальна обстановка; втрати росіян, ситуація в Азовському, Чорному та Середземному морях. Технічна допомога Україні з боку західних партнерів: США, Німеччина, Польща, Швейцарія, Данія, Фінляндія, Італія Франція та Україна співпрацюють в напрямку оснащення ЗСУ важкою військовою технікою. Про це і більше слухайте тут: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Ситуація на фронті залишається складною, українська армія перекидає туди додаткові підрозділи для зміцнення оборони, розповів Президент України Володимир Зеленський у вечірньому зверненні 8 січня.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
These days, the world has seen again that Russia is lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president’s press service. “The world has seen again these days that Russia lies even when it draws attention to the situation at the front with its own statements. Russian shelling of Kherson with incendiary ammunition right after Christmas. Strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities of Donbas - exactly on civilian objects and exactly when Moscow reported on the alleged "silence" of their army. More threats of Russian officials to Europe and the world. All this was when Moscow was talking about the alleged ‘truce’,” the President said. “Only the strengthening of Ukraine, only the successes of Ukraine, only the restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine, only the return of all our people from Russian captivity are the guarantees of peace. We are bringing it closer every day,” Mr Zelenskyy said. Source: AAP
Тривають важкі бої на Луганщині й Донеччині – кожна гаряча точка на цих напрямках добре відома. Бахмут тримається попри все. І хоча більша частина міста зруйнована російськими ударами, наші воїни відбивають там постійні спроби російських наступів. Соледар тримається. Хоча там іще більше руйнувань, і дуже тяжко», – повідомив Президент України.

Мобілізація в Україні та Росії: фейки і реальність.

Повний виклад вечірнього звернення Президента України Володимира Зеленського до народу України від 08 січня 2023 року (The Presidential Office of Ukraine).

Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

