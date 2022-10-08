Have we made any progress in finding cure of Ischemic Stroke?

Stroke - Pixabay Source: Pixabay
Published 9 October 2022 at 3:59am
By Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS
Corona virus gripped the world in such a way that the general public and even the medical industry were hell bent on finding its cure. A lot of researches were done about this epidemic and humanity won from it. But doing so, many important areas of medicine and diseases were neglected in the process. However, despite the strict lockdown, researchers from all over the world in Australia kept themselves busy in their respective fields in discovering cures for many important and life-threatening diseases. One of these researchers is Dr. Kiran Shehbaz who is doing research on ischemic stroke. Let's talk to her about the key aspects of her research in finding cure to this yet incurable disease.
