SBS Urdu

Have we made any progress in finding cure of Ischemic Stroke?

SBS Urdu

Stroke - Pixabay

Stroke - Pixabay Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2022 at 3:59am
By Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS

Corona virus gripped the world in such a way that the general public and even the medical industry were hell bent on finding its cure. A lot of researches were done about this epidemic and humanity won from it. But doing so, many important areas of medicine and diseases were neglected in the process. However, despite the strict lockdown, researchers from all over the world in Australia kept themselves busy in their respective fields in discovering cures for many important and life-threatening diseases. One of these researchers is Dr. Kiran Shehbaz who is doing research on ischemic stroke. Let's talk to her about the key aspects of her research in finding cure to this yet incurable disease.

Published 9 October 2022 at 3:59am
By Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Stroke - Pixabay

کیا اسکیمک اسٹروک ابھی بھی لااعلاج ہے؟ اس پرکی جانے والی ریسرچ سے دنیا کو کیا فوائد حاصل ہوسکتے ہیں؟

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Event 11 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship held in on Bathurst on 19 October.

Urdu News Thursday 06 October 2022

Pakistan National Day

Pakistan Report: Do armed forces really have no role in politics?

SYRIAN REFUGEE CAMP

Urdu News 5 October 2022