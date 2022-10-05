SBS Urdu

Official interest rates hiked again

FILE - Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe speaks in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Australia's central bank has boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6% Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP

Published 5 October 2022 at 2:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Nida Tahseen
As widely anticipated - the Reserve Bank has lifted official interest rates for a sixth consecutive month - to curb rampant inflation. The RBA has lifted the cash rate by 25 percentage points. Listen to Urdu podcast.

