Pakistan Report: Do armed forces really have no role in politics?

Pakistan National Day

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, and Defense Minister Pervez Khattaq attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pakistanis celebrated their National Day on Wednesday with a military parade in the capital, Islamabad, showcasing this Islamic nation's elite army units and high-tech weaponry, including short, medium, and long-range missiles, tanks, fighter jets and other hardware. (Anjum Naveed) Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP

Published 6 October 2022 at 9:54am
The job of intelligence agencies is not 'political engineering' but to make the country safe- Imran Khan. Pakistan's army chief has said during informal talks in Washington that "armed forces have no role in politics. Listen details in Pakistan's current affairs report.

Published 6 October 2022 at 9:54am
The rift between the government and Tehreek-e-Insaf is on the rise.
  • President Arif Alvi called a joint session of Parliament
Pakistan Politics
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The court on Monday accepted Khan's written apology in a contempt case stemming from his outburst against a female judge that was seen as a threat, court officials and a defense lawyer said. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai) Source: AP / W.K. Yousafzai/AP
Pakistan Politics
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif speaks to media outside the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The court acquitted Maryam four years after she was sentenced to seven years in prison over purchases of luxury apartments in London. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai) Source: AP / W.K. Yousafzai/AP
______________
