Pakistan Report: Do armed forces really have no role in politics?

The rift between the government and Tehreek-e-Insaf is on the rise.
- President Arif Alvi called a joint session of Parliament
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The court on Monday accepted Khan's written apology in a contempt case stemming from his outburst against a female judge that was seen as a threat, court officials and a defense lawyer said. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai) Source: AP / W.K. Yousafzai/AP
Read More
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif speaks to media outside the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The court acquitted Maryam four years after she was sentenced to seven years in prison over purchases of luxury apartments in London. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai) Source: AP / W.K. Yousafzai/AP
______________
- Learn
or make it your home page.
- SBS Urdu is broadcast every Wednesday and Sunday at 6 PM (AEST).
Advertisement
Listen Urdu podcast by