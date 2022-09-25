Pakistan win three-run thriller to level T20 series against England

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-run win to level the seven-match T20 series 2-2 Game kept swinging and the crowd were electric,” said Moeen Ali, the England captain

Pakistan's former Australian coach Mickey Arthur praised Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf's magical spell in his tweet.



“Amazing game of cricket. It kept swinging and the crowd were electric,” said Moeen Ali, the England captain.



West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop was not the only one who assumed England win but the match tilted ups and down in last two overs and ended on a thrilled victory of Pakistan.







The T20 cricket series between Pakistan and England began at National Stadium Karachi is leveled by 2-2. Remaining three mathces will be played in Lahore. A thrilling finish that fell Pakistan’s way to give a joyous sell-out crowd the result they craved.

