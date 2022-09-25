SBS Urdu

Pakistan win three-run thriller to level T20 series against England

PAKISTAN CRICKET

Pakistan's cricket team members attend a training session ahead of the 4th Twenty20 International cricket series match against England, in Karachi, Pakistan, 24 September 2022. Pakistan and England will play seven T20's in Karachi and Lahore from 20 September to 02 October 2022. EPA/REHAN KHAN Source: EPA / REHAN KHAN/EPA

Published 25 September 2022 at 1:55pm, updated 26 September 2022 at 10:24am
Social media storms is analysing Haris Rauf’s magical bowling spell with the courtesy of which Pakistan have levelled the seven-match T20 series against England by 2-2. England cricket team is visiting Pakistan after seventeen years and housefull crowd could not be thrilled more than the witnessing of this "seesaw".

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-run win to level the seven-match T20 series 2-2
  • Game kept swinging and the crowd were electric,” said Moeen Ali, the England captain
Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-run win to level the seven-match T20 series 2-2 as England tailenders panic in the last two overs with the loss of a key batter followed by a golden duck and a run out.
Social media floods determining Haris Rauf’s mystical spell with the courtesy of which Pakistan have levelled the seven-match T20I series against England by 2-2.
Pakistan's former Australian coach Mickey Arthur praised Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf's magical spell in his tweet.
“Amazing game of cricket. It kept swinging and the crowd were electric,” said Moeen Ali, the England captain.
West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop was not the only one who assumed England win but the match tilted ups and down in last two overs and ended on a thrilled victory of Pakistan.

The T20 cricket series between Pakistan and England began at National Stadium Karachi is leveled by 2-2. Remaining three mathces will be played in Lahore. A thrilling finish that fell Pakistan’s way to give a joyous sell-out crowd the result they craved.
