What is "DIL DIL Pakistan" and why it's viral in T20 World Cup?

A Pakistan supporter during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final 1 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE