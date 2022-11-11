SBS Urdu

What is "DIL DIL Pakistan" and why it's viral in T20 World Cup?

SBS Urdu

Australia T20 World Cup Cricket

Pakistan fans react ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2022 at 8:32pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Dil Dil Pakistan" is one of the most popular slogans of Pakistani cricket fans during the T20 World-cup 2022. Wordings are an extract from the viral patriotic song released by the rock music band Vital Signs in 1987. If you are curious, then know more about the stories and emotions associated with the song.

Published 11 November 2022 at 8:32pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Read detail
Here
.
Pakistani fans with Dil Dil Pakistan posters at SCG
Advertisement
jubilant Pakistani family is celebrating Pakistan’s victory at SCG
It is Pakistan's first World Cup final since 2009, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final at Lord's.
Vital Signs were a Pakistani pop and rock band formed in 1986
CRICKET T20 WORLD CUP NEW ZEALAND PAKISTAN
A Pakistan supporter during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final 1 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Australia T20 World Cup Cricket
Pakistan fans react during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby) Source: AP / James Elsby/AP
Cricket fans outside Adelaide oval after the second semi-final played between India and England.
Some of the Indian songs are also very popular among fans during the T20 cricket world cup in Australia.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CRICKET ENGLAND PAKISTAN

پاکستان بمقابلہ نیوزی لینڈ:شائقین پاکستان کو جیتا ہوا تصور کر رہے ہیں

medibank

Urdu News Wednesday 09 November 2022

SBS and ABC

آسٹریلیا میں میڈیا کیسے کام کرتا ہے ؟

COP27 Climate Summit

Urdu News Tuesday 08 November 2022