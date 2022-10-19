SBS Urdu

How protest by ‘Zoom picketing' is impacting online lectureing in Sydney University ?

SBS Urdu

NTEU New South Wales Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2022 at 2:46pm, updated 19 October 2022 at 3:33pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS

Students inundating digital tutorials with strikers who would attempt to force the shutdown of sessions. Once a tutorial link was acquired, protestors logged into the session, disrupting the class by talking over the lecturer until teaching became unfeasible.It was the first time protestors had used Zoom picketing as a protest techinique.

Published 19 October 2022 at 2:46pm, updated 19 October 2022 at 3:33pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Read More
here
.
______________
Advertisement
Listen Urdu podcast by
Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIC FLOODS

Urdu News Wednesday 19 October 2022

CRICKET ENGLAND PAKISTAN

World of sports:T20 World cup starts with upsets and who are the shining stars of Pakistan Junior League?

CRICKET ENGLAND PAKISTAN

کھیلوں کی دنیا: آسٹریلیا میں T 20 کرکٹ کے عالمی مقابلے شروع اور پاکستان جونئیرلیگ کے چرچے

SBS

بارہویں جماعت کے ،بچے اور والدین دونوں ہی پریشان