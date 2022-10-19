How protest by ‘Zoom picketing' is impacting online lectureing in Sydney University ?

Published 19 October 2022 at 2:46pm, updated 19 October 2022 at 3:33pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Students inundating digital tutorials with strikers who would attempt to force the shutdown of sessions. Once a tutorial link was acquired, protestors logged into the session, disrupting the class by talking over the lecturer until teaching became unfeasible.It was the first time protestors had used Zoom picketing as a protest techinique.
