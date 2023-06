الیکشن اس وقت ہوں گے جب ہم چاہیں گے: آصف زرداری

epa10558055 Shah Mehmood Qureshi (C), senior vice chairman of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), stands with the party's legal team, barristor senator Ali Zafar (R), as they speak to journalists outside the Suprme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, 04 April 2023. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has overturned the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to postpone elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, ruling it unconstitutional, and has ordered the Commission to hold elections in Punjab on 14 May. The court will continue to hear the case regarding elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has expressed reservations about the hearing. The Election Commission had postponed the polls until 08 October citing financial and security reasons, while former Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved his governments and the assemblies of the two provinces in January in an attempt to force the government for snap elections. EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD Source: EPA / SOHAIL SHAHZAD/EPA