اردو خبریں 23 اپریل 2023 : نیزی لینڈرز کی آسٹریلین شہریت پر آسٹریلیا متفق

*FILE* Entertainer Barry Humphries poses for a photograph with his book 'My Life as Me' in Melbourne, November 25, 2002. Entertainer Barry Humphries, who brought to life Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, has died at the age of 89 in a Sydney hospital surrounded by family. (AAP Image/ Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOE CASTRO/AAPIMAGE