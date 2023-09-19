Australia

Anthony Albanese responds to criticism he’s not focusing enough on cost of living crisis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government remains focused on helping struggling household budgets alongside campaigning for the Voice referendum.

Anthony Albanese alongside a person speak in front of a mic.

Anthony Albanese says his government is "doing the lot" when it comes to the economy, environment and cost of living. Source: AAP / Sarah Rhodes

Key Points
  • Anthony Albanese says his government is "doing the lot" when it comes to the economy.
  • He also defended the government's focus on the Voice referendum.
  • It comes amid a cost of living crisis.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government is "doing the lot" when it comes to the economy, environment and cost of living.

He defended the government's focus on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum as Australians struggle at the checkout and the bowser.
"But we also think after 122 years, the simple proposition that we recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as Australia's first people in our nation's founding document is a very modest request," he told Triple M radio station on Wednesday.

"When we talk about budgets, there's been a whole lot of money put into Indigenous affairs, it clearly hasn't been effective, the system hasn't worked up to now and so that's why we need to do better."
It comes as Australian legend Cathy Freeman has thrown her voice before a successful referendum in a new Yes campaign ad.

Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley said Freeman would always remain an icon but she didn't agree with her position despite wanting to see her in parliament.

"As I said many times, it's okay to vote Yes and it's okay to vote No," she told Sky News on Wednesday.
"What's not okay is the type of disrespect and abuse that people experienced only a day or so ago in Adelaide and the yelling at members of the No campaign."

She branded the constitutional change as "unknown and permanent".

Australians will head to the polls on 14 October and will be asked whether they want to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution by enshrining an advisory body that can make representations to the government and parliament.

2 min read
Published 20 September 2023 9:28am
Source: AAP

