Middle East

Australia 'deeply concerned' about violence against Palestinians in West Bank, Penny Wong says

The Foreign Minister said those responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank "must be held accountable".

Penny Wong speaking during Senate Estimates

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said those responsible for violence in the West Bank "must be held accountable". Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia is deeply concerned at reports of ongoing settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Wong says such violence only inflames tensions and those responsible must be held accountable.

The statement comes as Israel continues its attacks on Hamas, demolishing the house of senior Hamas leader, Saleh al-Aruri, in the West Bank.
They say they've also attacked Hamas gunmen inside Hamas' vast network of tunnels beneath Gaza.

The government continues its quest to delicately balance Australia's public response to the war between support for Israel and humanitarian concern for Palestinians.

1 min read
Published 1 November 2023 7:47am
Updated 2h ago 7:51am
Source: SBS News

