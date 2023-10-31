Australia 'deeply concerned' about violence against Palestinians in West Bank, Penny Wong says

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia is deeply concerned at reports of ongoing settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.





Wong says such violence only inflames tensions and those responsible must be held accountable.





The statement comes as Israel continues its attacks on Hamas, demolishing the house of senior Hamas leader, Saleh al-Aruri, in the West Bank.



They say they've also attacked Hamas gunmen inside Hamas' vast network of tunnels beneath Gaza.





The government continues its quest to delicately balance Australia's public response to the war between support for Israel and humanitarian concern for Palestinians.



