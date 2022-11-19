Australia holds off Samoa to claim third-straight Rugby League World Cup win

Key Points Australia's men's side has claimed its third-straight Rugby League World Cup title.

The Kangaroos held off a spirited Samoan side to seal a 30-10 win in Manchester.

Australia's women's side also claimed a third-straight World Cup win, defeating New Zealand 54-4.

Australia's men's side has claimed a third-straight Rugby League World Cup title, holding off a spirited Samoan side to seal a 30-10 win in Manchester.





The victory in front of 67,502 fans at Old Trafford was Australia's 12th world title and was inspired by the efforts of skipper James Tedesco.





Tedesco grabbed a try in each half, ran for over 200 metres, and was named man of the match as Australia brought Samoa's fairytale run to the final to an abrupt end on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).





Samoa began this tournament by conceding 60 against England, but saw off Tonga and the English in the knockout stages to become the first tier-two side into the final.



Australia has not lost a World Cup game since the 2008 final and they proved too much for the Samoans to handle as they ran in six tries.





"It's killed us this last three years not being able to play for our countries, it's very special to put this jersey on and this feels unbelievable," said a thrilled Tedesco.





"It's a team full of superstars. We knew we had the individual brilliance and it was about bonding as a team - and we got better and better each game and this was probably our best performance of all."





Despite having the weight of possession and territory early, Samoa were unable to come up with anything to show for it.





Valentine Holmes made a searing break up the middle of the Samoan defence and a few minutes later Latrell Mitchell crashed over for the opener, steamrolling young fullback Joseph Suaalii in the process.



The efforts of captain James Tedesco (right) were instrumental in the win. Source: AP / Rui Vieira That try seemed to shake the Australian side into life and another break up the middle - this time from Josh Addo-Carr - ended in Tedesco scoring under the posts.





With the half-hour mark approaching, Samoa hooker Chanel Harris-Tavita was held up over the line in what shaped as their closest chance of the first half.





Australia made them pay for their failure to convert with back-rower Liam Martin busting through the line to score to give his side a 14-0 lead at halftime.





Samoa were given a leg-up five minutes into the second half when Kangaroos forward Angus Crichton was sinbinned by referee Ashley Klein for the use of a cocked elbow on Harris-Tavita.



The Samoa No.9 did not return after being taken off for a head injury assessment.





Even down to 12, Australia exerted their dominance with Cameron Murray waltzing over to put the Kangaroos 20-0 up.





A try from Brian To'o on the hour mark gave Samoa the faintest hope of a comeback but that was quickly quelled when Tedesco skipped in for his second of the evening.





Centre Stephen Crichton scored an intercept effort but Mitchell added his second try in the final 20 seconds to round out an impressive Australian victory.



Jillaroos thrash Ferns in women's final

Australia have been crowned women's Rugby League World Cup champions for a third straight tournament, underlining their ruthlessness with a 54-4 thumping of New Zealand in Manchester.





Marshalled superbly by veteran halfback Ali Brigginshaw, who claimed the player of the match award, the Jillaroos registered a 10-try victory - their biggest-ever against their trans-Tasman rivals in 26 Tests.





Try-scoring doubles from centre duo Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis and prop Kennedy Cherrington helped Brad Donald's outfit secure victory at Old Trafford on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).





Only Madison Bartlett's second-half effort prevented the Kiwi Ferns from being held to nil in an underwhelming showing.



"They are the greatest bunch of ladies," Donald said.





"I'm ecstatic for the group, it was everything we've dreamt of and spoken about for a number of years.





"We made a lot of mistakes today but we had no concerns we'd put on a good performance."





New Zealand had pushed the Jillaroos all the way in the group stages only to suffer a 10-8 defeat in York but here they barely laid a glove on the Australians.





The Jillaroos' victory meant they drew level with the Kiwi Ferns' haul of three World Cup wins and ensured they haven't lost to their trans-Tasman rivals since 2016.



That pool stage result had given New Zealand hope that they might be able to spring an upset, but Australia got off to an ominous start when Brigginshaw sent Sergis across the line after just five minutes.





The Kiwi Ferns were unable to capitalise on a smart break from captain Krystal Rota and Kelly made them pay when she crashed over on the left with a quarter of an hour played to extend Australia's lead.





The Sydney Roosters' centre did a good job of nullifying the destructive Kiwi right edge of Amber Hall and Mele Hufanga, meaning New Zealand struggled to get out of their own end.





A deft and adventurous kick from Brigginshaw over the top of a tiring Kiwi Ferns' defence found its target, with Brisbane winger Julia Robinson regathering and racing away to score in the corner.





Kelly grabbed her second just before the break to give the Jillaroos a halftime lead of 20-0 and leave their opponents with a mountain to climb.



Utility Emma Tonegato continued the Australians' free-flowing attack and New Zealand's resolve began to crumble.





"We didn't give ourselves a chance, we played our worst game, today we were way off our best," said New Zealand coach Ricky Henry.





"The game has grown so rapidly in Australia and we need to try and get on that train."





Sergis added a second and five-eighth Tarryn Aiken crossed before the hour-mark to put Australia 38-0 ahead.



