Barnaby Joyce's Nationals leadership under pressure as Labor on track for majority government

The Nationals will renegotiate its coalition with the Liberal Party following a crushing federal election defeat, current leader Barnaby Joyce says.





But his leadership of the junior coalition party, and that of his deputy David Littleproud, will be spilled at a meeting of Nationals MPs next week.





"Once the election is over, you go back to two separate parties and negotiate a coalition," he told ABC News Breakfast.





Advertisement

"I'm very confident about the democratic process being the best way to determine which way a party goes, and I accept the outcome of it."





Despite independent candidates successfully weaponising his unpopularity amongst inner-city voters, Mr Joyce says his role as deputy prime minister under the coalition was not a drag on the Liberal Party.





"People are not that stupid ... they know whether they're voting for a Nationals candidate or Liberals candidate ... there were a lot of other issues at play," he said.





No members of the Nationals had told him his unpopularity had cost the government the election, he added.



Labor on track for majority government

Labor appears set to govern with a majority in parliament, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already secured the confidence of five crossbenchers.





Official figures show Labor leading the count in 75 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives, which is expected to sit for the first time in late June or early July.





The Liberal-National coalition is leading in 59 seats, with the vote count continuing after Saturday's election.





Six seats have candidates within 1,000 votes of each other and a further six are awaiting the electoral commission to calculate a two-candidate preferred position.



Mr Albanese, who was sworn in alongside four senior ministers on Monday, said he had confirmed Rebekha Sharkie, Bob Katter, Zali Steggall, Andrew Wilkie and Helen Haines would not support a no-confidence motion in parliament.





This gives the prime minister a confidence buffer in case Labor falls short of a majority when the counting concludes.





The Senate result remains undetermined , but the coalition is on track to hold 30 seats and Labor 25 in the 76-seat chamber from 1 July.





Labor will need 14 extra votes in the upper house to pass legislation, relying on the Greens for support.





ABC election analyst Antony Green said he expected One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to retain her Senate seat in Queensland.



