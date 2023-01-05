'Break the convention': Belinda Clark says first female cricketer statue should inspire 'courage'

KEY POINTS The SCG has unveiled the first statue of a female cricketer in the world.

Belinda Clark says the statue of her should inspire courage.

The bronze sculpture of Clark, created by Cathy Weiszmann, joins the 73 statues of male cricketers across Australia.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has unveiled the first statue of a female cricketer in the world, featuring Australian legend Belinda Clark.





Clark, who retired in 2005, said she hopes the statue will inspire others to "break convention".



"The sculpture encapsulates being able to have a go — to be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention," she said.





Clark said the sculpture shows how people can do "anything you want, if you put your mind to it".





Clark holds the record for the most One Day International (ODI) runs scored by an Australian woman — 4,844 runs in 118 ODIs at an average of 47.49.





She also captained a World Cup-winning team, and is the first woman to score a double century in an ODI.





Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar said she was "so happy" for her former teammate.



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who attended the unveiling, said Clark had inspired generations of females to take up the sport as fans, players, officials and volunteers.





“The NSW Government is committed to breaking down barriers and driving greater female participation in sport — that’s why we’ve committed more than $1 billion towards community sports infrastructure, as well as investments in programs like Active Kids and Her Sport Her Way to boost opportunities for women and girls," Mr Perrottet said.





“But there’s nothing like seeing one of our best female athletes recognised right at the front door to the SCG to inspire the next generation of elite cricketers.”



Clark's statue is located at the entrance to the SCG's Walk of Honour.





The cricket icon also runs the Leadership Playground , which aims to empower young Australian women.





"My dream is to help girls and young women develop the confidence, skills and courage to step forward and lead - their own way," Clark writes on the Leadership Playground's website.





SCG Chairman Tony Shepherd said the new sculpture’s position at the main entrance to the members' area was deliberately chosen to put her alongside two of the greatest captains in the men’s game, Richie Benaud and Steve Waugh.





“We recognise Belinda for all she has achieved as a player, leader, mentor and administrator – as well as all that will be achieved by those she’s brought to the sport,” Mr Shepherd said.



“Belinda’s legacy is only going to continue to grow along with that of women’s cricket in Australia.”





Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley added: "I am absolutely thrilled that Belinda Clark has been honoured with a sculpture in the SCG precinct and becomes the first female cricketer to receive this recognition.





"On behalf of Australian cricket, I would like to congratulate Belinda whose sculpture will stand very proudly alongside all the other sporting greats recognised in the SCG precinct."





Cricket Australia addressed the country's gender gap in statues on International Women's Day on 8 March 2021.





"We are committed to challenging ourselves to continue to address gender inequality across our game," Mr Hockley said.





"So many challenges have been presented since that day, and it is now more important than ever that we keep pushing for equality in cricket and keep building the momentum established before the pandemic."



