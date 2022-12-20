Bruce Lehrmann could be compelled to testify in inquiry investigating how trial was handled

KEY POINTS The ACT government will launch an independent inquiry into the handling of the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann.

He was accused of raping former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins in Parliament House, an allegation he has denied.

The trial was aborted after juror misconduct and the sexual assault charge was later dropped.

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





Bruce Lehrmann, the man accused of raping former Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins. could be compelled to testify in an inquiry launched by the ACT government into how his prosecution was handled.





The inquiry was announced on Wednesday after ACT Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shane Drumgold raised concerns about "political and police conduct" in the case.





He also wrote to the territory's police chief accusing his members of pressuring him not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann.





Mr Lehrmann faced trial in the ACT Supreme Court in October but it was aborted after juror misconduct . A retrial was ordered but the charge against him was later dropped after the DPP said it wouldn't pursue the second trial because of concerns about Ms Higgins' mental health.



Mr Lehrmann has denied raping Ms Higgins in Parliament House in 2019 and did not testify during the trial. He was not obliged to do so and was afforded the right to silence.





The board of inquiry will examine interactions between prosecutors and ACT Police regarding the charges and decisions to go ahead with a first trial and then not proceed with a retrial.





It will also examine police investigators, the Victims of Crime Commissioner and laws in the ACT related to juror misconduct.





ACT chief minister Andrew Barr said the inquiry can be held in private or public, can issue search warrants and can compel any witnesses - including Mr Lehrmann and Ms Higgins - to take evidence on oath.





"The inquiry will consider whether the functions of the various criminal justice into these involved were discharged with the appropriate rigour, impartiality and independence," he told reporters on Wednesday morning.





The person responsible for heading the inquiry - who is not yet decided - will determine who will testify, ACT attorney-general Shane Rattenbury said.



Mr Rattenbury said he was "deeply concerned" about the allegations raised in recent weeks.





"The ACT government is concerned to ensure that the ACT's framework for progressing criminal investigations and prosecutions is robust, fair and respects the rights of those involved."





But he reiterated the new inquiry will not review the trial, "any evidence of the trial or the outcomes of the trial".





"Those matters are appropriately for our courts and have been addressed in the courts."





All parties have indicated they will cooperate with the inquiry.





It is expected a report will be provided to the chief minister in the first half of 2023.





If this story has raised any issues for you, there is help available at Lifeline on 13 11 14.



