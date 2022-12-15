Concerns over anti-authoritarian 'lunacy' after Queensland police deaths

Key points: Three members of the Train family killed two police officers and 58-year-old neighbour Alan Dare

Investigations into the deaths are continuing.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said disinformation 'infects people's minds'.

The rise of anti-authoritarian "lunacy" should be of concern to Australia, Opposition leader Peter Dutton has said, as he called for tighter regulation on encrypted messaging services.





Mr Dutton was speaking in the wake of a deadly shooting in Wieambulla, Queensland, in which three members of a family killed two police officers and 58-year-old neighbour Alan Dare at a rural property 300km west of Brisbane.





Forensic examinations are continuing where Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow and Mr Dare were gunned down at the property on the Western Downs on Monday, while it has been claimed members of the Train family planned to "take police out".



Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says there's evidence the killers Gareth Train, his wife Stacey, and brother Nathaniel, who were all shot dead, planned the attack and set up a camera system.





"It was a sophisticated surveillance system and that is very, very concerning to us, knowing that this ruthless, murderous trio went to this extent with a view to I firmly believe, to take police out," he told the ABC.





Mr Dutton called for tightened regulation on encrypted messaging services that would allow conspiracy theories to be shared, saying law enforcement mustn't be prevented from viewing that dangerous content.





Gareth Train subscribed to a number of conspiracy theories including the 1996 Port Arthur massacre being a false-flag operation , although he posted about them on an online forum rather than via encrypted software.





Mr Dutton said the anti-government rhetoric being shared should concern any "right-thinking Australian".





"We've seen in recent years the spread of disinformation on the internet and the way in which that infects people's minds and changes their whole persona, their whole perspective and causes them to commit … extreme acts," he told reporters.



Constables Matthew Arnold (right) and Rachel McCrow were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" at a remote Queensland property.

"Police agencies and intelligence agencies … just can't get access (encrypted messages), as they normally would," he said.





The Train brothers' father Ronald Train said he was struggling to comprehend how his sons, who cut ties with him 23 years ago, could be responsible for the killings .





"I just could not understand how something like this could have occurred, with two children who had been raised by my late wife Gwen and myself," the retired pastor told Nine's A Current Affair on Wednesday.



